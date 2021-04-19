Petition for safety in Mobile and justice for officer-involved shooting victim gains over three thousand signatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A petition demanding justice for a local officer involved shooting victim and police reform has gained traction online.

A petition with a list of demands in relation to the officer involved shooting that took the like of 18-year-old Trey Webster back in February has gained a large following. The petition currently has over three thousand signatures. It’s not only calling for justice for Treyh, but safety in Mobile as a whole. The petition was made by Treyh’s mother Georgette Sons, saying “Treyh Webster – like Edward Bittner and Michael Moore and others before them – lost his life to unaccountable killer cops.”

Their list of demands for the Mobile Police Department is as follow:

1. Ban no-knock warrants

2. Mandate body cameras

3. Institute community-chosen police oversight

4. Publish the police procedures manual publicly

5. Pay restitution to Treyh Webster’s family

6. Produce the warrant permitting the no-knock raid

7. Return the cameras and cellphones

8. Apologize to Treyh Webster’s family

9. Apologize to Michael Moore’s family

10. Fund youth community programs

The petition then goes on to say “These demands constitute the bare minimum that these victims, their families, and our larger community deserve. We deserve safety and justice – not harassment and murder – in our communities. Please spread the word and join us in this struggle for justice”

https://www.change.org/p/mobile-police-department-and-mobile-city-leadership-10-demands-for-justice-and-safety-in-mobile?recruiter=375421064&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_abi&recruited_by_id=1d5fd5e0-53c9-11e5-a064-8b3b22b385e0