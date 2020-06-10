Petition created to rename George Wallace Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A petition has been created to rename the George Wallace tunnel.

The tunnel, on I-10 in Mobile, is named after former Alabama Governor George Wallace. Wallace served four terms as the Governor of Alabama.

The petition states his segregationist views as reasons to rename the tunnel. Part of the petition reads: “He is best known for the declaration: “I draw the line in the dust and toss the gauntlet before the feet of tyranny, and I say, segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” Wallace came to national prominence in 1963 when he kept a campaign pledge to stand “in the schoolhouse door” to block integration of Alabama public schools.”

The petition is directed to both Governor Kay Ivey and Mobile Mayor, Sandy Stimpson. As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,000 have signed the petition.

