Petition created asking MCPSS to reopen for in-school learning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County mother has created a petition asking the Mobile County Public School System to resume in-person learning at their schools.

School for MCPSS began Tuesday, virtually. MCPSS will be holding classes virtually for at least the first 9 weeks of school. The Mobile County Public School System says they are continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases throughout the county and will determine if it is safe for students to return to school after the initial nine weeks of virtual learning.

MCPSS says when they deem it safe for students to return to the classroom, parents will have the option to send their child back to school or keep them at home and continue doing virtual learning.

Related Content Back to school in Mobile County: A look at the first virtual day for MCPSS

This petition, however, asks to send students back to school now, but give the option remote learning for parents and students who wish to stay home.

The petition was started Wednesday morning. It is directed to the Mobile County School Board, Mobile City Council, and the Mobile mayor.

The Mobile County Public School System responded to inquiries about this petition, they explained they would also like to go back to school, ‘but can only do so when the number of cases is safe enough to do so.’ The school system says they are continuing to monitor those numbers and are already working on developing a plan for when they can go back to the classrooms.

LATEST STORIES: