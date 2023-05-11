If you keep your dog outdoors during summer, get a durable doghouse that’s well ventilated and keeps out any unwanted moisture.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost summer and that means it’s getting hotter and hotter outside, especially in Mobile. If you’re hot while outside, chances are your pet is hot too.

As of 2023, there is no law in Alabama regarding leaving an animal in a hot, parked car, according to Michigan State Universities Animal Legal and Historical Center. Though Alabama does not have a specific law against leaving pets in hot cars, people who do may still face criminal charges for animal cruelty.

WKRG News 5 meteorologists Caroline Carithers and Lexi Birmingham said the temperature in a car with no air conditioning gets 20 degrees hotter than the temperature outside within 10 minutes. Within 60 minutes, the heat inside the car reaches 43 degrees hotter than the outside temperature.

Mobile Animal Services Administrator Morgan Woodward said leaving your pet in a hot vehicle is like leaving them in an oven.

“If you can imagine your pet being locked in a vehicle for an extended period of time and being trapped in 120-degree weather, it can be detrimental to their health,” said Woodward.”

Animals taken outside during the summer for exercise should also be given water and put in the shade to avoid having a heatstroke, according to Woodward.

“Heatstroke is quite possible, especially in a hot, humid environment like we have out here,” said Woodward. “By keeping them hydrated in frequent rest stops, in shades, even having a cooling mat that they can lay on just for a few minutes, just to get their core temperature down a little bit before continuing on exercising those are all good things to do.”

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs include:

Heavy panting and difficulty breathing

Excessively drooling

Lathargic, drowsy or uncoordinated

Collapsed or vomiting.

Taking a pet to the beach is a good idea, but owners should be cautious of environmental factors.

“Be mindful of environmental dangers that might be present, including alligators. If we can minimize the number of pets that are involved in situations involving hazardous natural environments would be best,” said Woodward.

The summer is also a good time to get your pet a checkup at their veterinary clinic. Woodward said this is to make sure they are in compliance with Alabama law and to get them up to date on their vaccinations.

The Mobile County Animal Shelter currently has some dogs available for no cost. These dogs have been sponsored and are ready to find their forever home. Adoptable dogs at MCAS can be found on their Facebook page.