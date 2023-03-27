MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was shot after they were wrestling over a gun Sunday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the 900 block of Baltimore Street, near S Broad Street, for a report of shots fire. Officers arrived and discovered the victim and a 16-year-old male relative were wrestling over a gun when it went off.

The 16-year-old left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The shooting happened Sunday just after 9 p.m.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.