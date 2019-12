MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Saint Madar Street in Mobile Monday evening.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Map says police were called to the scene around 9:13 p.m.

Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms a 31-year-old man was shot in a “lower extremity” and taken to the hospital. No word on the man’s condition.

This is a developing story.

