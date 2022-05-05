MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department said one person had been shot multiple times on St. Stephens Road early Wednesday morning.

MPD said police officers responded to University Hospital around 4 in the morning in reference to one shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was shot by an unknown assailant.

MPD said the shooting happened near the 1800 block of St. Stephens Road. MPD said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and this case in an ongoing investigation.

St. Stephens Road has been the site of other recent violence. Mobile Police said on May 3 there was a car-to-car shooting near the PNC bank. On Feb. 22, Mobile Police said they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds at a gas station on the 1900 block of St. Stephens Road.