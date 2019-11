MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You may think of the stereotypical biker as someone on Santa’s naughty list. But it turns out Santa is a biker and he tells me bikers are most definitely on the nice list.

Every year, Santa and his biker buddies kick off the Christmas giving season with the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. The ride starts every year at the U.S.S. Alabama. This year it ended at American Legion Post 250 in Mobile on Saturday. The Leathernecks Motorcycle Club now put on the annual ride. The club is made up of Marines and supports the Marine Corps Reserves who organize Toys for Tots.