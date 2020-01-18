UPDATE: Man shot at CEFCO gas station on Springhill Ave.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (6:25 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue say an unknown-aged man was shot at the CEFCO gas station.

MFRD say they responded to a 911 hang-up call of a person possibly being shot. Crews found the man shot in his “lower extremity,” and his condition is unknown. He was transported to a local hospital.

Original story

A person was shot at the CEFCO gas station at 2704 Springhill Ave. Friday night.

According to the Mobile County Crime Map, it happened at 5:43 p.m.

Mobile police are on the scene. News 5 has a crew on the way.

