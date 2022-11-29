UPDATE (7:54 p.m.): News 5 spoke with a witness who said the person robbed was a student and the robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person robbed at gunpoint at the Mobile Hall on the Spring Hill College campus Tuesday night, according to SHC Chief Kevin Anderson.

Mobile Hall is a residential hall on the SHC campus, according to the school’s website.

According to an email sent by Anderson, a Black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants came through the front door of the hall which was “propped open.” The email also said the suspect was armed with a small handgun and left in an “unknown direction of travel.”

The chief said if you see any suspicious people or cars, please call public safety immediately.

No further details are available at this time. News 5 is working to learn more and should have an update tomorrow morning.