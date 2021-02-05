‘Person of interest’ in Randlett Dr. murder case turns himself in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A “person of interest” sought in connection with the deadly shooting on Randlett Drive over the weekend has turned himself in.

Jail records show Julian Sullivan turned himself in Friday just before 8 a.m.

Police asked for the public’s help Thursday locating Sullivan and said he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Investigators wanted to talk to Sullivan about the murder of Bradley Nall on Randlett Drive over the weekend. Three other people — Mary Butler, Selena Tisdale, and Demarcus Reynolds — have already been arrested and charged with murder.

Sullivan was booked on several probation violations but has not been charged in connection with the murder.