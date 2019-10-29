Person of interest detained in Mobile County homicide case

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies have detained a person of interest in Friday’s homicide on Oyler Road.

The person was arrested on active felony warrants at a strip mall on Old Pascagoula Road near Carol Plantation Road on Tuesday.

The warrants are unrelated to the homicide. However, the person will be questioned about the murder of Johnny Clark Soekhies, who was found dead Friday on Oyler Road near Jeff Hamilton Road.

An autopsy revealed Soekhies had been shot in the head.

Soekhies lived less than five miles from where his body was discovered. He was last seen Thursday night, about 12 hours before he was found dead.

