Person nearly drowns at Citronelle Golf Course

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was pulled from the water at the Citronelle Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.

Citronelle Fire-Rescue says trucks were sent out for a drowning around 2:30 p.m. Bystanders at the scene pulled the person from the water and talked through CPR procedures on the phone with MCEMS.

When first responders got to the scene, the subject was conscious and alert.

Citronelle Fire would like to thank Citronelle Police Department, Fire, Mobile County EMS, and everyone for their assistance.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories