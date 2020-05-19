Person nearly drowns at Citronelle Golf Course

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was pulled from the water at the Citronelle Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.

Citronelle Fire-Rescue says trucks were sent out for a drowning around 2:30 p.m. Bystanders at the scene pulled the person from the water and talked through CPR procedures on the phone with MCEMS.

When first responders got to the scene, the subject was conscious and alert.

Citronelle Fire would like to thank Citronelle Police Department, Fire, Mobile County EMS, and everyone for their assistance.

