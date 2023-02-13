MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they detained a 14-year-old after a police chase that ended near Cottage Hill Road, according to a department news release.

Officials said on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. their officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver allegedly refused to stop and a chase started.

The driver hit multiple vehicles during the chase and, due to this, two people had minor injuries. The driver stopped on the 1000 block of Panorama Drive, near the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Knollwood Drive.

Once the car stopped the driver left the vehicle and ran on foot. He was not caught. The 14-year-old passenger was caught by officers. Officials said this investigation is ongoing.