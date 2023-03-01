UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Officials said Celeste road is now open to traffic.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle collision has led to the death of a person in Saraland, according to officials with the Saraland Police Department.

According to officials, two cars crashed at the 9000 block of Celeste Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the road will be closed for a few hours.

Traffic will be diverted down Lafitte Road and Radcliff Road. People who live in the Celeste Oaks Subdivision or The Woodlands Subdivision will need to provide proof of residence to police to get through.