Person in Mobile County tests positive for UK COVID-19 variant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person in Mobile County has tested positive for UK COVID-19 variant, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The health department says the person had no recent out-of-state travel and is doing well. Their household members and close contacts are being monitored.

This follows other cases identified in Montgomery County and Jefferson County by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). This strain is more contagious than the original strain and has been detected in at least 44 other states and includes at least 1,277 cases in the U.S.

Individuals are encouraged to continue to observe the Governor’s Safer at Home order, practice social distancing, continue to mask and wash hands. Evidence suggests the current vaccines available in the United States are efficacious against this B.1.1.7 strain. If you have had COVID-19, you are potentially still at risk of contracting the B.1.1.7 UK variant

The UK COVID-19 variant, the B117 strain, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, according to the CDC. In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding. It has since been detected in many countries around the world. This variant was first detected in the US at the end of December 2020.