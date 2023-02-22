Officers arrived and found that the victim had been hit while standing in the middle of the street.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police said a person was hit by a car while standing in the middle of a road Saturday night.

According to officials with the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to Old Shell Road and Lafayette Street just before 11 p.m., Saturday for a person hit by a vehicle. Officers arrived and found that the victim had been hit while standing in the middle of the street. The person driving the vehicle ran from the scene.

Officers said the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.