MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was hit by a car during a fight Thursday night, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Glenwood Street, near Holcombe Avenue, around 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of an assault. The release said when officers arrived they found that the victim had been hit by a car during a “physical altercation.”

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment but is expected to recover. Police said their suspect, Xavion Thomas, 20, was arrested and charged with assault.