MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County workplace turned into a crime scene this afternoon.

Mobile police two women with baseball bats showed up at Alorica in Tillmans Corner and started pounding on a car. The victim pulled out a gun and fired in self-defense. It happened at about 4:51 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made at this time. The is an ongoing investigation.