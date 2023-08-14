MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Leroy Stevens Road early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said officers were called to the 1000 block of Leroy Stevens Road, near Jeff Hamilton Road Extension, just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a “single-vehicle traffic accident.” An early investigation showed that the driver was heading north on Leroy Stevens Road when their vehicle left the road.

The vehicle hit multiple objects before becoming engulfed in flames. The victim has not been identified and the release said proper identification procedures will be conducted.