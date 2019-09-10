Man wanted in 1980 murder arrested after barricade situation in Mobile

UPDATE (9:45 a.m.) — The barricade situation on Cheshire Drive has ended. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says police went to the home to serve a warrant to Alvin Ray Allen in connection to the murder of Sandra Cassidy Williams that took place on September 11, 1980. That was when he slammed the door on police, refusing to come out of the home.

SWAT was called to the scene to attempt to get Allen to leave the home. His wife came out voluntarily. And after SWAT broke down his door, Allen surrendered to police.

Sandra Williams was 19-years-old when she was found on a street in Toulminville, miles away from her apartment on Azalea Road. Investigators say she was raped and stabbed.

UPDATE (9:35 a.m.) — A man is now in police custody. Another person was also taken out of the home.

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — According to our crew on scene, a woman was just led out of the house on Cheshire Drive.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and SWAT are at a home on Cheshire Drive in the Morningside Manor subdivision. SWAT is trying to talk a person out of the house.

This is a developing story.