MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound.

Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to the victim, a man they knew stabbed them as the 1000 block of Cedar Downs Drive, near Dauphin Island Parkway.

The victim was later taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile Police. Officers said by the time they arrived to the scene the subject had fled. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.