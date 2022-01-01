Person arrested following stabbing at Greentree Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was arrested following a stabbing at Greentree Apartments just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police say they were called to Greentree Apartments on Airport Boulevard late Friday night for a domestic dispute.

Police say the victim and suspect were involved in an argument at a party that escalated into a fight.

Police arrested 20-year-old Darious Burrow after allegedly stabbing the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital with what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. Burrow was charged with 2nd-degree domestic assault.