Person arrested following stabbing at Greentree Apartments in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person was arrested following a stabbing at Greentree Apartments just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police say they were called to Greentree Apartments on Airport Boulevard late Friday night for a domestic dispute.

Police say the victim and suspect were involved in an argument at a party that escalated into a fight.

Police arrested 20-year-old Darious Burrow after allegedly stabbing the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital with what’s described as a non-life-threatening injury. Burrow was charged with 2nd-degree domestic assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories