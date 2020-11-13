People worried about safety as Medal of Honor large dog park remains closed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Trees knocked down by Hurricane Sally still sit in Medal of Honor’s large dog park.

WKRG News Five first brought you this story at the beginning of October, but some dog owners contacted us saying the park is still closed. One woman said she and other park regulars called everyone with the city they could to get help. Sandi Christian said, “We’ve talked to the Mayor’s office, we’ve talked to Ms. Rich’s office. I can’t tell you. We’ve talked to everybody we could possibly think of just begging for them to do something to help us because there are so many apartment complexes out here and everybody just needs a spot for their dogs to run and exercise and socialize.”

Now they don’t feel safe going.

Sandi Christian said, “At any given time there’s 30 or 40 big, large dogs in there and I’ve been bitten, other people have been bitten by the dogs and then the City is really making no effort. Saturday was the first time they made any effort at all to try to clean up any of it.”

The City of Mobile reports all the hanging limbs are now down. Next, the debris will be removed. The City estimates it could be another two weeks before the park officially reopens.

LATEST STORIES: