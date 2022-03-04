MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AAA reports Alabama’s average price is $3.61 a gallon as of Friday, March 4. The company reports overnight prices jumped up $0.14.

You could say getting around town just got more expensive. AAA also lists Alabama among the top 10 states seeing the biggest price increase in a week.

AAA estimates the average prices we’re seeing as of March 4th ($3.616) are more than a dollar higher than what we paid this time last year ($2.551).

WKRG News 5 spoke to people in Downtown Mobile finding out how they feel about the steep prices.

Bill Fleming said, “Well, I filled up this morning, yah and it was up quite a bit. Looks like I paid almost five dollars for premium.”

Matthew said, “Wish I would’ve bought stock in oil like a month ago.”

The sticker shock at the pump, not enough for some to change their plans. John said, “My son’s a student down here, so I’m kind of forced to come down here to see him if I want to see him.”

For John who is visiting from Chicago, driving ended up being the less expensive option. He said, “I didn’t fly because the flights are so expensive and so we decided to drive because the flights were $700 round-trip right now. The flights are going up as well and because of the gas I’m assuming.”

Analysts expect prices will keep rising as more sanctions are put on Russia following the country’s attack on Ukraine. The International Energy Agency reports Russia represents about 12-percent of global trade.

This map from AAA shows current average prices for Alabama. Mobile comes in at $3.61. Baldwin is the most expensive at $3.66. Washington County is the least expensive at $3.53.

See the map for Florida HERE. See AAA’s map for Mississippi HERE.