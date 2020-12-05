People merry and bright at Prichard’s Christmas tree lighting

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony today.

The event began at 6:30 p.m. This comes after the city decided to cancel its annual Christmas Parade, which was scheduled to roll on Saturday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories