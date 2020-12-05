People merry and bright at Prichard’s Christmas tree lighting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The City of Mobile has announced Friday afternoon they will be delaying parade permits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news comes after the Medical Society of Mobile County sent a letter to the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and Mayor Sandy Stimpson, urging them to cancel parades. Doctors with the Medical Society of Mobile County, the Mobile County Health Department, and the Chief Medical Officer's with three of Mobile's hospitals signed the letter.