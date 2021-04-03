People looking forward to Easter out of quarantine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Easter 2020 was our first holiday under full quarantine.

When you compare this year to last – we’ve come a long way.

Vaccines are out, restaurants are open, church services are on, and the mask mandate is expiring within the week.

“Wonderful that everything is brightening up,” said Don McGee. “Everyone is getting vaccinated it’s very important to do that, continue to wear your mask.”

Meanwhile, Dave Pelman is looking forward to the sunrise service at Battleship Park. It was canceled last year.

“It’s a highlight of my Easter morning,” he said. “And especially with the weather like this it’s going to be a gorgeous morning for the service out there.”