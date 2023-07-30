MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People drenched in sweat hoof their way through Medal of Honor Park Sunday morning, even as a blazing sun beats down on walkers and runners. It’s something that’s hard to get used to.

“Super hot. And I don’t like it,” said young Layla Mirzakhani as she walked with her father. Lisa Jones walks her big dog through the park and is grateful she can get some relief later.

“I will be staying inside for most of the week, so I should be all right we just had our air conditioner fixed,” said Lisa Jones. People that I spoke with say one of their best ways for beating the heat is to try to get out early and get their exercise in before the weather gets too bad.

“It’s a little tough, but I’ve lived down here my whole life. You learn to do it when it’s cool, as in the day that you can, and try to hydrate as much as possible,” said Don Stringfellow. Don may be a local waiting for fall–Darriel Thompson says he just moved here from north Alabama and says he’s just glad he has an indoor job.

“I’m still trying to get used to it and still trying to get used to it. It’s a big transition, but not so bad,” said Thompson. Health experts recommend pre-hydrating in advance of a long period of time outside, listening to your body, and taking frequent breaks for more water.