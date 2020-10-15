People in Downtown Mobile react to Coach Nick Saban having COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 spoke with several people in Downtown Mobile. Regardless of the team they cheer for on Saturdays, everyone is rooting for a smooth recovery for Alabama Coach Nick Saban.

Reporter Dana Winter asked, “Have you heard the news yet that Coach Nick Saban has Coronavirus?” Brandon Wilson replied, “I heard it when I first got home. Very shocking I guess.”

Mark Downing said, “He seems like the whole team and everything’s playing everything very safe, so I was quite surprised to hear about it, yes I was.”

University of Alabama student Josie Edge said, “He’s so up there and I didn’t really think he would get it, but honestly it’s so easy for anyone to get it right now, so I can honestly understand anyone getting it.”

Winter asked a woman, ” Alabama’s set to play Georgia. Are you worried?” Patti Gillespie replied, “Not worried at all because I know that the team is going to play extra hard for him. They know what he’s expected out of them and he as easily can coach from every angle. I’m sure technology is where his voice will be heard.”

Wilson said, “So I guess the question is should the game go on or not? I don’t know. Maybe they should sit back and reaccess it and see.” Winter asked, “Do you think it would be possible for Coach Saban to coach the team via Zoom?” Wilson replied, “Yes, I think so. I think he is that good.”

Many people who spoke with WKRG News 5 wanted to send their well wishes to Coach Saban. Edge said, “I definitely wish him well like Roll Tide all the way, and I totally wish him well. I wish anyone that gets it well because I know it sucks and it’s happening all around right now.”

Downing said, “He’s a tough dude, so I think he’s going to be fine. He works out, he stays healthy all the time, so I think he’s going to be fine. Coach Saban, hey man I wish you well. I think you’re the greatest coach of all time. Roll Tide!”

