MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala.

ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and hit several trees at about 1:35 p.m. ALEA said Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA said no other details are available as the Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.