Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, 1 arrested

Pedro honorably mentioned for Aftermath K9 Grant

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Your votes led to Pedro’s honorable mention for the Aftermath K9 Grant, the K9 Unit receiving $500 as an award.

A couple months ago, News 5 spread the word to vote for Pedro and vote you all did.

The Mobile Police Department took to Facebook to share the great news.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories