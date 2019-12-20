Pedro honorably mentioned for Aftermath K9 Grant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Your votes led to Pedro’s honorable mention for the Aftermath K9 Grant, the K9 Unit receiving $500 as an award.
A couple months ago, News 5 spread the word to vote for Pedro and vote you all did.
The Mobile Police Department took to Facebook to share the great news.
