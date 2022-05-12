MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parents all across the nation are struggling to find formula for their baby’s needs.

As of last week, the out-of-stock average for baby formula nationwide is 43%. Alabama is currently seeing 40-50% of sellers out of stock of baby formula.

“It’s a problem without a good fix,” said Dr. John Sands, the Medical Director of the Pediatric Associates of Mobile, with USA Health.

Supply chain issues and a recall in February are contributing to the nationwide shortage of baby formula.

“We are definitely getting the phone calls from parents and grandparents telling us that they’re having trouble finding the formula,” said Dr. Sands.

Dr. John Sands recommends parents first look at smaller retailers, or turn online if they can’t find any formula on the shelves, but look at reputable distributors.

And he says if there is absolutely none to be found anywhere, do not dilute the formula. Instead, he advises kids who are approaching one can use a toddler formula until parents can find the age-appropriate version. Dr. Sands says this is a short-term fix, lasting two to three days only.

“For the kids over six months without medical problems, for a couple of days, they can do cow’s milk. A couple of days, I’m talking two, three, four days,” said Dr. Sands. He continued, “Then also give them a multivitamin with iron.”

Dr. Sands warns that’s a quick fix, just to get parents time to find more formula. He explained, “all of these are very short-term stop-gap measures until you get the kids back on regular formula.” And these apply to children six months old or older. “A 9-month-old, we can give them cows milk for 3-4 days until Publix gets a new supply in. A three-month-old doesn’t have, shouldn’t have that option.”

And parents can always contact their pediatrician for help if they can’t find any formula.

President Joe Biden also announced additional steps to address the shortage -by cutting red tape to get more formula on the shelves quicker, calling for a crackdown on price gouging or unfair market practices related to infant formula sales, and increasing the supply through increased imports.