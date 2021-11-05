Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine available at some Alabama Gulf Coast locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children aged 5-11, and is starting to roll out to pharmacies and health centers across the country.

Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health Department has a limited amount of pediatric vaccines available by appointment only. Parents are asked to call 251-960-8889 for times and locations.

Some pharmacies also are offering the vaccine, starting this weekend. Walgreens has appointments for the pediatric vaccine on Sunday in Mobile and Spanish Fort. CVS and Rite Aid are also expected to start offering the pediatric vaccine soon.

But despite the vaccine being available, some parents say they’re a little hesitant about the vaccine.

“Not ready at all yet,” said Lindsey Dishon.

“We’re just waiting, trying to give it a little time to get out first,” said Carrie Minor.

The COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is a reduced dose – and it is a two-dose series.

But some parents aren’t ready for their kids to roll up their sleeves.

Carrie Minor is a mother and grandmother. She says they have been vaccinated, but she’s waiting to decide. “Well, the older kids, they’ve had it. But my son is only 7, my grandson is 9 and we’re kinda leery. We’re undecided,” said Minor.

Andrea Sullivan doesn’t have kids old enough to get the vaccine, yet. But she says she still would wait to get her kids vaccinated for a few years. She said, “we don’t know enough about it yet. It’s only been out for a year. We got our flu shots, but I don’t know enough about it yet. Maybe later on, when it’s been out for about 5 years, but no not right now.”

Dr. Bert Eichold, the Mobile County Health Officer discussed the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

“The vaccine is safe, it has been proven to be very effective,” said Eichold.

Some parents, like Linda Dombroski, have already gotten their older kids or grandchildren vaccinated, and hope other parents will consider getting their younger children the shot. “It’s so important that we nip this in the bud, I firmly believe in it and wish other people would take the steps necessary to bring this thing to an end.”