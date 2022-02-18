MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening while walking in the southbound lanes of McDonald Road in Theodore, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Olivia Harrell, 25, was walking when she was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

Harrell was critically injured and pronounced dead at a local hospital. The crash happened five miles south of Mobile city limits at 6:30 p.m.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Unit are continuing to investigate.