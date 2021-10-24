Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Citronelle

Mobile County

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Citronelle. According to Facebook Post from the Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 Saturday night to reports of a pedestrian that had been hit at Prine and Brannon Roads.

No further information has been released. We don’t know the identity of the person who was killed and we don’t know the circumstances. We reached out to Citronelle Police who said ALEA was investigating. We reached out to ALEA Sunday morning and are waiting to hear back.

