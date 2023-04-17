MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was hit by a car and killed in the early morning hours Saturday, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Moffett Road and Wolfridge Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a wreck that involved a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found the dead man lying on the road.

Officers found that the man was crossing Moffett Road from a gas station when the car hit him. The release said the driver stayed at the scene of the wreck. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released when available.

On Thursday, a crash left one man dead at the same intersection. The crash happened around 12 p.m. and officers said that the man’s cause of death is unknown.