MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was struck and killed by a pick up truck on Jan. 24 at Theodore Dawes Road in Mobile County, one mile west of Mobile city limits, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Rolando Timmes, 52, of Theodore was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck struck the unidentified pedestrian at about 7:24 Monday evening. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. Timmes did not have any injuries, according to ALEA.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call ALEA Troopers at 251-660-2300.