MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning.

According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had been hit by a car. The person driving the car had left the scene before officers arrived.

The man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Officials said they are continuing to investigate the hit-and-run. Anyone with information should contact the Mobile Police Department.