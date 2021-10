Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

UPDATE (10/10/21 9:32 p.m.) — Mobile Police have confirmed that the pedestrian is deceased.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Rangeline Road Walmart Oct. 10, according to the Mobile Fire Department.

Currently, the pedestrian’s condition is unknown.

The Mobile Police Department will investigate further, according to the Mobile Fire Department.

This is a developing story. WKRG will update this story as more details become available.