UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow.
MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — The Mobile Police Department said one pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-65 southbound near Airport Blvd. and Dauphin Street exits.
All lanes headed on southbound on I-65 are blocked off.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
