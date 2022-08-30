UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow.

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — The Mobile Police Department said one pedestrian died after being hit by a car on I-65 southbound near Airport Blvd. and Dauphin Street exits.

All lanes headed on southbound on I-65 are blocked off.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.