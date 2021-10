MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on I-65 in Mobile on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Traffic Homicide Investigators concluded that the man was walking along the yellow line of the left lane when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver remained on scene, and Mobile police determined that the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.