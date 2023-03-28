MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Mobile had died from their injuries, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

The person was hit at the intersection of South Ann Street and Government Street. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said no other information is available.

WKRG News 5 sent a crew to the scene where they saw a tarp laid over the person. Multiple officers with MPD were also at the scene. Our crew said the body was lying on Government Street headed towards downtown Mobile. When more information becomes available we will update the story.