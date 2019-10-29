Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Saraland identified

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department has identified the person hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night on Highway 43. Police say Wendell Gorum of Saraland was crossing the highway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

Both Saraland Police and Fire received the call for a pedestrian traffic crash around 9:28 Sunday evening on Saraland Boulevard South and Highway 148. When they arrived, police say Gorum was given advanced lifesaving aid, but died on arrival.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and gave blood for testing. The driver is not suspected to have been under the influence of any substance or alcohol.

