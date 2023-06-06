MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police officer hit a pedestrian on I-10 during foggy conditions early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to a traffic fatality on I-10 near Riviere Du Chien Road at 2:16 a.m. Officers found that an MPD officer had hit the pedestrian.

The officer was headed westbound on the inside lane when the pedestrian walked into the lane. The 74-year-old man died from his injuries. The release said there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.