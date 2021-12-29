Pedestrian hit by car while trying to cross street in Mobile

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was attempting to cross the street near Knollwood Drive and Grelot Road whenever they were hit by a vehicle.

On Dec. 28 just after 5:45 p.m., Mobile Police say the victim tried crossing Knollwood Drive from the Circle K Service Station when she was struck.

Police say the vehicle hit the victim when it tried to exit the service station parking lot heading north towards Grelot Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for a serious injury. The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

