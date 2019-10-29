Man killed while walking along Highway 45 in Chunchula

UPDATE (10:00 a.m.) — The following is an unedited release from ALEA:

MOBILE COUNTY – At around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, Alabama State Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the Chunchula community of Mobile County. An adult male was walking south on US 45 near Chunchula-Georgetown Road when he was struck from by a southbound 2001 Ford F-350 driven by Richard Byrd, 31, of Chunchula. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene; Byrd was not injured. No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.

CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WKRG) — A person has been hit by a car on Highway 45 near Hayes Road in Chunchula. We are working to get more information.

