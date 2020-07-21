Pedestrian hit by a car, Mobile police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating after someone was hit by a car this morning near Dauphin Street and Northgate Drive. It happened just before 6 a.m. We do not have an update on the victim’s condition this morning.

