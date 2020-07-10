Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by vehicle

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 40-year-old man died Thursday, July 9, 2020 from his injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle on July 8.

Mobile Police Department confirms the man was walking on Moffett Road late Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle crossing Moffett Road. The man was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury to which he later died from.

The Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating this accident.

