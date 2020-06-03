Peaceful protest in Mobile, demonstrators gather at corner of Airport and Azalea

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small – but passionate – demonstration was carried out peacefully in Mobile Tuesday night. The protest was in response to not only the death of George Floyd, but ongoing systematic injustice.

Organizer Dantjuan Miller said the original plan was to march from the corner of Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road all the way to the Shoppes at Bel Air, but after speaking to Chief Lawrence Battiste about public safety, he changed things up.

“Due to circumstances of traffic, of course and public safety – and we don’t want any harm or anyone to get hurt. Or cause a big disturbance for God’s sake for that matter so I decided – and agreed with the chief as well – we’re just gonna stay right here along Airport,” said Miller.

“So I told them they can protest from this lot, but we will not support them in a march from this location,” said Battiste.

The group held signs, chanted, and held a moment of silence for Floyd. Passing cars honked and held their fists up in solidarity.

LATEST STORIES: