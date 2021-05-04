PD: Mobile doctor arrested for refusing to “take a number” at license commission

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Doctor Ilyas Shaikh was arrested on harassment charges, according to the Mobile County Jail log.

Shaikh is a general practitioner at Gulf Neurology on Downtowner Loop North, just off of Airport Boulevard.

Police say he visited the license commission on Michael Boulevard on Thursday, April 29 and refused to “take a number” at the counter to wait his turn to be served.

Police say Shaikh then threatened to fight the security guards.

He was released about two hours after he was booked.