PD: Mobile doctor arrested for refusing to “take a number” at license commission

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Doctor Ilyas Shaikh was arrested on harassment charges, according to the Mobile County Jail log.

Shaikh is a general practitioner at Gulf Neurology on Downtowner Loop North, just off of Airport Boulevard.

Police say he visited the license commission on Michael Boulevard on Thursday, April 29 and refused to “take a number” at the counter to wait his turn to be served.

Police say Shaikh then threatened to fight the security guards.

He was released about two hours after he was booked.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories